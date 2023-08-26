Bali Hai Pier bans all vehicles due to structural damage

Pattaya, Thailand – Pattaya City prohibits all types of vehicle from entering the Bali Hai Pier area due to the deterioration and damage of the bridge’s southern supports. For safety reasons, the installation of “No Entry for Vehicles” signs has been posted as of Aug 24.

Pattaya City safety officer, Songsak Chimluang, said that the structural integrity of the bridge had been compromised and that urgent repairs will be undertaken. A sun shade over the bridge will also be constructed during the repair process.







Deputy Mayor Wuthisak Rermkijakarn extended apologies to patients and families for the inconvenience arising from the ambulance entry restriction. He explained that an inspection had revealed significant structural weakening, prompting the city to restrict vehicle access for safety.

Sorasak Thongbongpetch, a representative of the Koh Larn Island community, expressed concerns regarding patient transportation. He urged city administrators to devise contingency measures, emphasizing the need for ambulance access to the pier area, given the urgency of island residents and tourists needing emergency medical care on the mainland.







Discussions are ongoing to determine a safe loading and unloading point for ambulances at the pier. However, the extensive repair work is expected to span approximately 300 days. While acknowledging the regrettable situation, the city administration assures the public of their commitment to safety and seeks understanding during this period.











