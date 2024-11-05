Youth gang brawl leads to police intervention at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Special Operations officers and community volunteer police responded to reports of a brawl involving local youths at the Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya, on November 3. Upon arrival, they found a chaotic scene with a group of teenagers, both male and female, aged approximately 16 to 18 years, engaged in fighting.









The authorities managed to break up the altercation and called in additional police officers to control the situation. Over ten individuals were detained, and five modified motorcycles, known for their loud exhausts, were inspected. Police also seized a wrench believed to have been brought by the youths as a potential weapon.

Upon questioning, the group revealed that they had gathered to resolve a prior conflict. However, upon arrival, their adversaries assaulted them, resulting in injuries. As officers intervened, the involved parties scattered.









Interestingly, those who were injured did not file any formal complaints with the police. The authorities proceeded to issue warnings to the individuals involved, took photographs for their records, and instructed everyone to return home immediately.





































