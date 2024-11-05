Pattaya woman drives pickup truck into drunk boyfriend in temple after heated spat, monks come to aid

PATTAYA, Thailand – A vehicle collision in the parking lot of Wat Samakkhi Pracharam (Wat Thung Klom Tanman), located in east Pattaya on November 4, resulted in one person sustaining injuries. The incident involved a pickup truck and was reported to the Pattaya Rescue Unit.









Upon arrival at the scene, responders found 42-year-old Anulak Duangsa, who appeared to be intoxicated, sitting on the ground with injuries to his head and right hand. Rescue workers and monks provided first aid before transporting him to a nearby hospital.

At the scene, they also encountered 57-year-old “Je Phon,” the female owner of the orange Isuzu pickup truck involved, who was loudly expressing her anger towards the injured man. Bystanders, including monks, had to intervene to pull her away from the area.









Witnesses revealed that prior to the incident, Je Phon and Anulak had an argument. Following the dispute, Je Phon got into her pickup truck while Anulak walked away. Moments later, Je Phon reversed her vehicle and crashed into Anulak, causing him to be thrown to the ground and sustain injuries.

In an interview, Je Phon explained that she and Anulak had been in casual relationship for four years. She expressed frustration over Anulak’s heavy drinking with friends and admitted that she had also been drinking that day. Je Phon was upset that Anulak refused to go home and attempted to confront him, which escalated into a heated argument under a tree in the parking lot. She confessed that in a fit of rage, she drove the truck towards him with the intention to hurt him.

Surveillance footage from the parking lot showed the couple arguing at 12:03 PM, after which Je Phon entered the truck and Anulak walked away. Shortly after, Je Phon quickly reversed the vehicle and accelerated into Anulak.

Local police from Nongprue Station arrived at the scene and took Je Phon into custody for alcohol testing and further legal proceedings.





































