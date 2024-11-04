Upcoming events in Pattaya and Chonburi in November – Activities you won’t want to miss

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi is gearing up for an exciting lineup of events this November, promising a month filled with culture, competition, and celebration.

Kicking off the month, the Pattaya International Tattoo Festival will take place from November 1-3, showcasing stunning body art and the artistry of tattoo artists from around the world. On November 2, thrill-seekers can join the Pattaya International Bikini Beach Race, where participants will run along the scenic beach.



For those looking for a bit of friendly competition, the Jomtien Fishing Games will be held on November 2-3, inviting anglers to test their skills in a fun-filled environment. Additionally, the Bangsaen 42 Chonburi Marathon on November 3 will attract runners from all over, aiming to conquer the challenging course.

From November 3-7, the 7th Chonburi Flower Festival will celebrate the region’s natural beauty with a stunning array of floral displays and activities for visitors of all ages.

On November 8-10, the Diwali Pattaya Festival will bring the vibrant colors and flavors of India to the region, celebrating the Festival of Lights with cultural performances and culinary delights.







As the month continues, don’t miss the Pattaya Loy Krathong Festival on November 15, where traditional Thai culture will shine through beautiful lanterns and floating krathongs.

On November 16, enjoy an enchanting evening with In the Ballroom with Nop Ponchamni as part of the Amazing Thailand Tour, offering a taste of local talent.

Later in the month, from November 22-24, indulge your taste buds at the Chonburi Coffee on the Beach festival, while music lovers can groove at the Rolling Loud Thailand 2024 event happening concurrently. The Sunny Market Food Festival will also take place during this time, offering a variety of delicious food options.

On November 24, families can participate in the Obstacle and Trail Running Event, promoting fitness and fun for all ages. Finally, wrap up the month with the spectacular Pattaya International Fireworks Festival on November 29-30, showcasing breathtaking displays over the beach.



Additionally, sports enthusiasts can look forward to the Pattaya 3×3 Street Basketball Tournament taking place from November 30 to December 1.

With such a diverse range of activities, Chonburi promises an unforgettable November filled with fun and excitement for everyone!

































