Young woman alleges assault by ride-hailing driver in Pattaya, claims police initially dismissed her complaint

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 24-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Yui (alias), reached out to reporters after experiencing a distressing encounter with a Bolt ride-hailing driver in Pattaya on April 4. The incident reportedly took place in the early morning hours of April 3 and left her feeling unsafe and unsupported after police allegedly refused to formally accept her complaint without further evidence.

According to Ms. Yui, she had been out drinking at a host bar in Pattaya and was heavily intoxicated when she booked a ride through the Bolt app. During the ride, she may have dozed off, allowing the driver to take her to an unknown and isolated location. She said she wasn’t familiar with the area as she had only recently moved to Pattaya.







She claimed the driver exited the vehicle, entered the back seat where she was sitting, removed her shirt, and then undressed himself. He then forced her to perform an indecent act against her will. Fearing for her safety, she said she complied through tears, hoping to avoid further harm. The ordeal lasted only a short while before the driver was finished.

After the incident, she asked to get out of the car, but the driver insisted on completing the ride. As they approached her destination, she asked to be dropped off at the entrance to her alley to prevent him from knowing where she lived. The driver reportedly apologized and did not charge her for the ride.

She said she immediately made her way to a public area and attempted to report the incident at the police station. However, the investigator told her that without clear evidence such as a license plate number or the exact location, they could not proceed with the case. Discouraged and hurt, she considered abandoning her efforts to seek justice.

The only supporting material she was able to obtain was CCTV footage from outside the host bar, showing staff helping her into a white sedan.

She later returned to Pattaya City Police Station and filed an official report with Pol. Lt. Col. Saijai Kamjulla, presenting the footage as evidence. The case has since been forwarded to Pol. Col. Anek Srathongyu, Superintendent of Pattaya Police, who assigned investigators to review the situation and search for the driver involved.

In her final statement, Ms. Yui urged other women to be cautious when going out. “Drink responsibly. Don’t let your guard down like I did. It could put you in danger,” she said, also pleading for authorities to take such cases more seriously and help bring wrongdoers to justice.



























