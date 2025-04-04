Pattaya Mayor reports success of traffic regulation efforts, plans expansion

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mayor Poramet Ngampichet revealed after his recent field visit that the city, in collaboration with the Pattaya City Police Station’s traffic department, has been actively enforcing traffic regulations since early February on the Pattaya Second Road. The effort has received a positive response from the local community, who now understand the importance of the regulations. According to the traffic police, around 10-20 individuals daily have been caught breaking the law due to a lack of awareness.







On April 4, the mayor reviewed the progress of the project with his team, including the Police Chief and the Traffic Inspector of Pattaya City Police, to ensure the operations are running smoothly. They also discussed future plans for areas with “odd-even” parking restrictions that have not yet been fully enforced. Currently, two shifts of six municipal officers are assigned to monitor parking, but the mayor is considering reducing the shifts to two officers per shift, while still maintaining patrol vehicles. Police personnel may also reduce their presence, depending on the results of this trial period.

The primary goal is to expand the regulated areas further and continue to improve traffic management in Pattaya. Despite some initial resistance from residents who were accustomed to parking on both sides of the street, most of them have now complied with the new regulations. The few violators left are mostly newcomers unfamiliar with the rules. The mayor emphasized that clear signs have been posted to indicate where parking is prohibited and where “odd-even” rules apply.



Furthermore, the mayor noted that local business owners have been cooperative, and many have reported that the reduced traffic congestion has led to more customers. Initially, some were concerned about the reduced parking spaces, but over time, they realized that the smooth traffic flow actually made it easier for visitors to reach their destinations.

Overall, the success of traffic management on South Pattaya Road has made the area more organized, with less congestion, and has improved the image of Pattaya as a city where public space is shared harmoniously.

































