Protecting Thai Jobs – Chonburi targets illegal foreign workers selling ice cream in Sattahip

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Foreign Workers Control and Legal Division joined forces with Pol. Col. Khomsan Kumtunkaew, Superintendent of Sattahip Police Station, and the station’s investigation unit to crack down on illegal foreign laborers working in reserved occupations, following orders from the Minister of Labour under the “Discover, Arrest, Fine, Deport” policy.

The joint operation targeted street vendors and mobile sellers across Sattahip District. Authorities discovered 16 Thai nationals working legally and arrested three Myanmar nationals—two men and one woman—for violating labor laws by working in an occupation reserved for Thai citizens.







The foreign nationals were taken to Sattahip Police Station where they were charged with working without a valid permit or working outside the scope of their authorized employment. The charges fall under Section 8, punishable under Section 101 of the Royal Decree on the Management of Foreign Workers B.E. 2560 (2017), as amended.

Authorities emphasized their commitment to enforcing labor laws and protecting Thai workers from unfair competition in the local job market.



























