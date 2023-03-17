Young gangsters threaten Pattaya family in their own home

A new resident of a Pattaya housing complex was threatened by mystery men demanding repayment of money they never borrowed.

Nampet Thaicharoen, 25, told Nongprue police March 15 that she and her family had moved into Rattanakorn Village 7 less than a month ago and barely know anyone, let alone have problems with anyone.







Yet, the day before, a group of young men rode onto their property and barged into their house, demanding she give back money sent to her by bank transfer 24 hours ago. Nampet denied receiving any money.

Arguing and shouting continued, with the hoods threatening physical harm against her and her family before leaving.

Nampet said she was confused and scared and urged police to track down the hoodlums.



























