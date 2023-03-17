Free dental checks offered for Pattaya seniors

Nongprue and Banglamung Hospital offered free dental exams to the subdistrict’s older residents.

Dentists and hygienists checked teeth and gums to seniors who came to the Nongprue Health Garden March 15. The service had been requested by three village health-promotion hospitals in the subdistrict.







In addition, oral cancer screening was provided with no patients testing positive.

Those found needing continued treatment can seek service at the local health-promotion hospital.

Banglamung Hospital will have another mobile oral health check on March 21 at Nong Samor Health Promotion Hospital.



























