Crush of Koh Larn tourists illustrates need for new Pattaya piers

The mass migration of holiday travelers back to Pattaya from Koh Larn showed how much the resort island needs a new pier.

Thousands of tourists disembarked from ferries and speedboats Sept. 7 as Thai travelers packed up their beach mats and headed home to Bangkok and other provinces.







Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome directed city officers to keep traffic moving and enforce social-distancing measures.

Yet while the Bali Hai Pier end of the journey was organized, Koh Larn’s aging piers showed the stress of the crowds and the need for the proposed jetty that could accommodate more boats.

Bali Hai’s crowding could also be alleviated if suggested new piers at Yim Yom and Kratinglai beaches are built.

