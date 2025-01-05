Yacht Repair Mishap in Pattaya – Worker severely burned by sudden fire

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya Rescue volunteers were alerted to an incident where a man was severely burned near Bali Hai Pier on January 4.

Upon arrival, they found Mr. Inthara, 36, a Laotian national, suffering from extensive burns. He lay in pain, pleading for help. Rescue personnel administered first aid and urgently transported him to the hospital. A nearby yacht, capable of carrying 48 passengers, was unharmed.



Captain Nu, 62, stated that the injured man, his crew member, was repairing the yacht’s motor trim. After completing the repairs, the worker opened the engine room and attempted to start the engine when a sudden blaze erupted. Captain Nu, who has over 50 years of maritime experience, admitted he had never encountered such an incident before.

Preliminary investigations suggest that fuel vapors leaking from the engine room likely ignited upon contact with a spark during the engine start, causing the fire and resulting in the worker’s injuries.







































