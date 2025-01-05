Bustling ‘Pattaya Bus Terminal’ as locals and tourists return after New Year holidays

PATTAYA, Thailand – After the New Year celebrations of 2025, locals who traveled to their hometowns during the holidays are steadily returning to their workplaces to prepare for the year ahead.

On January 3, reporters observed the lively atmosphere at the North Pattaya Bus Terminal, where buses were bustling with passengers arriving and departing. Many people were seen carrying luggage from their hometowns back to Pattaya to resume work, while others were tourists returning home after enjoying their time in the city.

In addition to the bus terminal’s activity, Pattaya’s inbound traffic was heavily congested, with vehicles steadily making their way into the city. This influx included both those returning for work and visitors arriving for the upcoming weekend.







































