Worker’s leg crushed by falling steel beam at Bali Hai Pier, South Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A worker was severely injured after being struck by a large steel beam at Bali Hai Pier in South Pattaya on July 9. Prakasit Roschaeam, 31, suffered extensive injuries to his left leg when a 5-meter-long H-beam steel fell, crushing his limb and causing severe lacerations that exposed the bone.

Emergency responders found Prakasit in intense pain, tightly clutching his injured leg. Immediate first aid was administered before he was quickly transported to Bang Lamung Hospital for urgent medical care.







According to initial investigations, the incident occurred during the transferring of H-beam steel from an 18-wheeler truck onto a ferry destined for Koh Larn Island for construction purposes. As workers were manoeuvring the steel using a crane and sling to adjust its position, the beam slipped off the crane and landed on Prakasit’s leg crushing it.

Authorities are conducting further inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the accident to determine any potential safety lapses or negligence that may have contributed to the incident.





































