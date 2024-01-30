Worker survives balcony fall at Pattaya construction site

PATTAYA, Thailand – Emergency responders swiftly attended to an incident at a construction and renovation site near Bali Hai Pier, where Weerapong Kampak, 53, sustained minor injuries to his right leg after falling into the water on January 28. The accident occurred during a break while Weerapong was seated and conversing with friends on a balcony at the rear of the construction site.







The balcony, extending towards the sea, served as a relaxation spot for workers. Tragically, Weerapong overlooked the absence of a railing at the back of the balcony. In an unintended misstep, he slipped and fell into the water, becoming entangled with a pillar, resulting in minor injuries to his leg and thigh. Weerapong received initial first aid on-site and was promptly transported to Pattaya City Hospital for further medical attention.































