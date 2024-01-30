Neglected sidewalk exposes stark disparities in Pattaya’s development

PATTAYA, Thailand – In the shadows of Pattaya’s bustling tourist attractions, a neglected sidewalk, situated just 300 meters to the left of the Chaiyapruek intersection towards Sattahip, has emerged as a pressing concern for locals. The sidewalk, positioned in front of a once-popular chicken noodle shop, now languishes under construction debris, abandoned and untouched for an alarming period.

This seemingly insignificant stretch of pavement holds profound consequences for the community it serves. What was once a path for daily commerce and pedestrian traffic has now become nearly impassable, inflicting hardships on both the residents who depend on it for their livelihoods and the businesses struggling to survive in its vicinity.







Pattaya, renowned for its vibrant tourist scene, now reveals a stark reality in the overlooked corners of the city. The neglect of basic infrastructure, exemplified by this dilapidated sidewalk, contradicts the city’s image as a world-class tourist destination. This raises questions about the allocation of resources and the city’s commitment to the well-being of its local population.

The dire state of this sidewalk is not merely a surface-level concern; it symbolizes the broader struggles faced by the local residents, showcasing the economic constraints and hardships that persist in the shadows of Pattaya’s glamour. The inability to utilize the sidewalk for trade exacerbates the challenges faced by the community, underscoring the urgent need for attention to fundamental amenities and infrastructure in various parts of the city.

As the echoes of neglect reverberate through the neglected streets, residents, now two years past the city elections, fervently hope for positive changes that will address these concerns. The neglect of essential elements like this sidewalk stands as a poignant reminder that, despite the glittering facade, the heart of a city lies in its commitment to uplifting all its residents and ensuring their well-being.































