Women under coconut trees brawl in front of Pattaya Police Station on beach road

PATTAYA, Thailand – A chaotic scene unfolded early in the morning on December 16, as a group of women engaged in a public brawl in front of the Pattaya City Police Station. The altercation, which took place at 1:46 AM, involved women dressed provocatively, shouting and physically fighting on the beach while disregarding the presence of tourists and the attempts of others to intervene.

The clash raised its heat when two women, approximately 40-50 years old and dressed in black, were seen pulling each other’s hair, slapping, and shouting insults at one another. A group of their friends tried to break up the fight but their actions fell short, until a call was made to the police, both parties were separated.







The altercation was part of a broader pattern involving this group of women, who are known for their revealing clothing and tendency to occupy spots around the coconut trees near the beach. This group has earned the nickname “Coconut Tree Girls” due to their behavior, which includes gathering and approaching tourists, particularly foreigners, to solicit attention.

Despite efforts by local authorities to remove them, these women often return when the police are not around, further tarnishing Pattaya’s image as a tourist destination. In response to the incident, the Pattaya Police have fined both parties involved in the brawl and issued a warning about their disruptive behavior, emphasizing the need to preserve the city’s reputation as a top tourist destination.

































