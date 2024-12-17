Swiss man assaulted and car damaged by local gang in Pattaya street attack

PATTAYA, Thailand – Mr. Manoutcher Kamel Kamai, a 66-year-old Swiss national, reported being attacked by a group of 4-6 local youths on South Pattaya Road, near a school at 11:36 PM on December 15. Mr. Kamai had parked his Toyota Veloz after dining, and upon returning to his car, he was surrounded by the gang. They used stones to smash the front and rear windows of the vehicle.

Mr. Kamai attempted to stop the assault, but two members of the group attacked him, knocking him to the ground and kicking him repeatedly. Despite his pleas for mercy, the youths continued the assault until a passerby intervened, prompting the attackers to flee the scene.







Mr. Kamai sustained injuries to his face, including swelling around his left eye, as well as scrapes and bruises on his body. He immediately reported the incident to police at Pattaya City Police Station. Authorities are investigating the attack, using descriptions provided by the victim, CCTV footage, and witness statements in an effort to track down the assailants and bring them to justice.

































