Sisters arrested for multiple theft crimes in Bangkok and Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Two sisters, who have been involved in a series of thefts across Bangkok and Pattaya, were arrested after one of them was caught stealing at a Lotus store in Sukhumvit Pattaya 53 on December 16. The arrest took place on December 16, after Ms. Toi Iemphueng, 46, was apprehended by police, while her sister, Ms. Tim Iemphueng, 59, managed to escape with the stolen goods.







According to the investigation, Ms. Toi admitted to committing the theft with her sister. The two traveled from Bangkok to Pattaya to target small retail stores like Lotus Express and Mini Big C, where they would steal items with high brand value, such as toothpaste and body wash. They would conceal the stolen items in their clothing and leave the store without going through security scanners. Once back in Bangkok, they would sell the stolen goods and split the proceeds. However, their plan was thwarted at the Lotus store in Pattaya, which had security scanners, leading to Ms. Toi’s arrest, while her sister fled with the stolen items.

A background check revealed that the pair had an extensive criminal history dating back to 2009, with nine previous theft offenses in Bangkok. Despite being arrested and prosecuted multiple times, they continued committing similar crimes after serving their sentences. In Pattaya, the sisters had carried out a total of six thefts, with two incidents in the Nongprue Police Station area and four in the Banglamung Police Station jurisdiction.

































