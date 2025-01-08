Woman saved from suicide attempt by boyfriend in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Authorities were alerted to a distressing incident where a young woman, later identified as Ms. Waraporn, attempted to jump from a five-story building in central Pattaya’s Town in Town area on January 7. The police, rescue teams from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation, and emergency services quickly responded to the scene, setting up an air cushion for potential impact.

The woman was found standing on the edge of the fifth floor, with her boyfriend, police, and rescue workers attempting to talk her down for about 30 minutes. At a crucial moment, her boyfriend was able to grab her arm and pull her to safety, preventing a tragedy. The rescue team then helped her down to a safe area.



Ms. Waraporn’s older sister, Sirirat, revealed that the young woman had been battling depression and had taken a large number of sedative pills the day before. Fearing further harm, the sister had hidden the remaining pills. She also noted that there had been no argument with her boyfriend that morning, but the emotional needs of someone with depression can require careful attention and care. This was not the first suicide attempt for Ms. Waraporn, which made the situation even more concerning.

After receiving first aid, Ms. Waraporn was taken to Pattaya City Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of both her physical and mental health.







































