Sattahip roads as dangerous as Pattaya’s – Fatal motorcycle accident highlights risks

PATTAYA, Thailand – A tragic motorcycle accident occurred at the entrance to the Nong Nooch Garden intersection on Sukhumvit Road, Sattahip on January 7. A 39-year-old Burmese woman, identified as Miss Thithioo, attempted to make a U-turn but was struck by a white Mitsubishi Triton pickup truck. The collision left her severely injured, and despite immediate efforts by paramedics to resuscitate her, she succumbed to her injuries shortly after being transported to the hospital.

The accident took place on a busy road segment connecting Sattahip to Pattaya, a route known for heavy traffic, especially during peak hours. The victim, riding a Honda Wave motorcycle, reportedly failed to notice the approaching truck as she made the turn, cutting directly in front of the vehicle. The truck’s driver, 71-year-old Mrs. Kongphak Suphanopaphinyo, said the motorcycle unexpectedly cut across her path, leaving no time to react, resulting in a fatal crash.







While this specific incident occurred in Sattahip, it serves as a reminder that the roads connecting Pattaya and Sattahip are just as dangerous as the more notorious roads within Pattaya itself. The presence of busy intersections, high traffic flow, and occasional reckless driving make both regions risky for drivers and motorcyclists alike. This tragic accident underscores the need for more vigilance and safety measures on all roads in the area to prevent similar accidents.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, speaking with witnesses and the driver, with plans to proceed with legal action based on the findings.

































