Tourists fall victim to fraudulent condo rental scheme in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Three victims came forward to the media, warning others after falling prey to a fraudulent condo rental scheme orchestrated by a transgender woman claiming to run an agency for high-end rentals in Pattaya, Chonburi, on January 7. The victims had paid upfront deposits, but upon arrival, they found the rooms were not as promised. In some cases, victims were evicted after a single night, losing both their money and peace of mind.



One victim, identified as “Jane” (pseudonym), explained that she was lured by a profile of the agent, who claimed to offer a beachfront condo with a sea view. After paying a deposit of 20,000 Baht, followed by 44,000 Baht upon check-in, Jane later transferred an additional 32,000 Baht for an extended stay of another month, totaling 96,000 baht. However, after just a week, the agent claimed the water supply in the room was broken and asked Jane to relocate temporarily. Eventually, when she attempted to contact the agent for a refund, her requests were ignored.







Other victims also reported similar experiences, with the agent not meeting them in person and instead sending a substitute to handle payments. The victims were pressured to pay in full before being given access to rooms that did not match the descriptions. After asking for refunds, they were met with delays and excuses.

Police are currently investigating the case, with over 10 other victims reportedly having filed complaints with similar experiences. Victims, especially foreign tourists, are concerned that the perpetrator is still active, potentially tricking more unsuspecting travelers.

































