A woman was injured in a motorcycle accident on the Ang Sila-Samet road in Samet.

CCTV footage on June 9 captured Vanida Ployvanicha, 49, traveling in the left lane when a black pickup in the middle lane made a left turn, slamming into her in Samet sub-district.







Samet police and EMTs from the Trikhunatham Lifesaving Foundation tended to the unconscious woman but couldn’t wake her.

Vanida was transferred to Chonburi Hospital.

Police detained the unnamed pickup driver for questioning.