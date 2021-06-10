Sriracha woman nabbed for shoplifting

Police were called to a convenience store in Sriracha district June 8 to investigate an alleged shoplifting incident.

The shop manager told police that Patchaya B, 45, had entered the store before 2 p.m., bought a bottle of alcohol, put the bottle in a cloth bag and walked back into the shop to do more shopping.







The anti-theft alarm sounded when she left the store, alerting management to the unpaid items in her bag. Further inspection showed bars of soap and a bottle of body cream with a total value of 412 baht still had their security tags attached.



Patchaya said that she couldn’t afford to pay for the stolen items.

Police escorted her to the station for processing.























