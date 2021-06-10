Pattaya Soi Korphai elderly given flu shots

With the whole world focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, little is said about the regular immunization shots which must be administered to the public annually or regularly.

The Pattaya City health officers haven’t ignored their responsibilities and are still making their rounds to various communities in Pattaya to administer influenza immunisation shots to the elderly and the bedridden who are not able to go to the hospital on their own.







For those who are still able, they can get their immunisation shots at the local public hospitals.

On June 8, Mrs. Na-anya Jantrakat, an expert professional nurse at Pattaya City Hall, together with her team of health officers, with the assistance of Wirat Joyjinda, head of the Soi Korphai community, organized flu immunization vaccinations for the elderly and bedridden in the neighborhood.



Various groups got their flu shots on that day. They included pregnant women from 4 months and above, people who have one or more of seven chronic diseases, including severe respiratory syndrome, heart and coronary diseases, kidney diseases, cerebrovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer patients under treatment, and obesity, children from the age of 2 months to 2 years and citizens aged 65 and above.

Anyone wishing to get their immunization shots can apply at Pattaya City Hospital on working days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For information call Tel. 038-103900 ext. 1126.



















