Woman injured as motorcycle plunges into unmarked construction pit in East Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A routine evening turned harrowing for Ms. Natnicha Owat, 28, as she encountered an unmarked road construction pit while riding her motorcycle on June 30 at 8 p.m. The incident, which occurred at the entrance of Soi Pattanakarn 9 off Soi Nern Plub Wan in east Pattaya where Natnicha’s motorcycle dived nose-first in the pit leaving her with injuries to her neck and toe.

The area is poorly lit with minimal visibility, featured a road excavation pit approximately 1.5 meters deep, part of an on-going water pipeline project. Witnesses noted the absence of adequate warning lights or signals, with only 6-7 plastic barriers and cones sporadically placed around the pit.







Recalling the accident, Natnicha, a food delivery rider, recounted being caught off guard by the pit amidst light rain. The lack of visible warning signs contributed to her collision with a barrier and subsequent fall into the pit. Fortunately, wearing a helmet mitigated more serious injuries.

Local residents reported similar incidents occurring multiple times in June, prompting concerns about safety protocols. Despite complaints directed at Nongprue Municipality, responsibility for the project was initially disclaimed.

Following the incident, Mayor Winai Inpitak of Nongprue City Municipality conducted an immediate inspection on July 1. Accompanied by the engineering department, Mayor Winai attributed the accident to contractor negligence in failing to install proper warning systems. Heavy rain on the night of the incident exacerbated conditions by compromising existing warning lights.

Mayor Winai confirmed that the water pipeline installation, managed by the Provincial Waterworks Authority, was nearing completion with one week left on the contract. Despite on-going safety discussions with the contractor, corrective actions were not implemented in time to prevent Natnicha’s accident.

Mayor Winai assured residents and stakeholders of enhanced safety measures, including additional barriers and lights installed to prevent further accidents. The municipality has committed to providing compensation and repairing Natnicha’s motorcycle.

Looking forward, Mayor Winai emphasized the municipality’s resolve to prioritize public safety during construction projects. He underscored on-going efforts to complete the project promptly while ensuring comprehensive safety measures are in place. Residents navigating the area are urged to exercise caution due to on-going construction activities, with reassurances from Mayor Winai that normal traffic conditions will be restored swiftly.





































