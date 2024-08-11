Woman escapes domestic battering by jumping out of car in North Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A woman was brutally assaulted by her jealous boyfriend outside a BBQ restaurant on Soi Petchtrakul in North Pattaya in the early hours of August 10. Police arrived at the scene to find 30-year-old Ms Kannika S. suffering from severe facial swelling and multiple cuts. She was given emergency first aid before being rushed to Banglamung Hospital for further treatment.









Ms Kannika told police that the assailant was her boyfriend, with whom she had been in a relationship for some time. She explained that her boyfriend, known for his jealousy, had previously locked her inside their room, refusing to let her leave. If she returned home late, he would beat her. On this occasion, she managed to escape, but her boyfriend tracked her down in North Pattaya. He dragged her into his car and drove to Soi Petchtrakul, where he brutally assaulted her. Unable to bear the abuse any longer, Ms Kannika opened the car door and jumped out, screaming for help.







Her boyfriend quickly fled towards Central Pattaya. A passer-by who witnessed the incident reported seeing the grey Honda Jazz suddenly stop in the middle of the road, nearly causing a collision with the car behind it. They then heard the victim’s screams and saw her attempting to kick the door open. A group of women nearby helped her out of the car just as the suspect sped away.







CCTV footage from a nearby restaurant on Petchtrakul Road captured a grey-black Honda Jazz abruptly stopping in the middle of the road at 2:14 AM, nearly causing a rear-end collision. The victim can be seen kicking the door open and screaming for help before a passer-by on a motorcycle rushes to her aid. The suspect, realizing the situation, quickly drove away from the scene.







Following the incident, Pol. Lt. Col. Sirachat Nuthet, Deputy Superintendent of Pattaya City Police Station, dispatched patrol units to search for the suspect, but he remains at large. The victim has been advised to file a formal complaint once she recovers. Pattaya Police’s investigative team is actively pursuing the suspect to bring him in for questioning and potential charges. Meanwhile, Ms Kannika is recovering at home.





































