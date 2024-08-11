Chinese family escapes as fire guts luxury home in Huay Yai

PATTAYA, Thailand – A devastating fire engulfed a residential property in The Lake Village, Huay Yai sub-district, in the early evening of August 9. The blaze, which ravaged a luxurious two-story home covering an area of over 70 square meters, required swift action from firefighters to prevent it from spreading to neighbouring properties. It took over 30 minutes to bring the fire under control.









Initial inspections revealed that all belongings inside the house were destroyed. Additionally, a white Toyota Revo pickup truck parked nearby sustained damage from the explosion, shattering the passenger-side windows. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

A Chinese resident of the house, speaking through a translator, explained that the property was home to three individuals: two women aged between 35 and 45, and a boy aged 10 to 15. According to their account, the fire started while they were cooking when flames suddenly erupted from the gas cylinder. In a state of panic, they fled the house and sought help from neighbours just moments before the gas cylinder exploded.

Pol. Capt. Nawin Sunthavanik, Deputy Investigator of Huay Yai Police Station, conducted a thorough examination of the scene. The house, valued at nearly ten million baht, was severely damaged due to a suspected gas leak that led to the explosion and subsequent fire. The estimated damage exceeds three million baht. Authorities plan to coordinate with forensic officers from Chonburi’s Region 2 to further investigate the exact cause of the incident.





































