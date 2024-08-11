Chinese students donate 100,000 baht to ASEAN Education Center Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – On August 9, the ASEAN Education Center, under the auspices of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, welcomed a group of Chinese exchange students from Panyapiwat Institute of Management. The students organized a day filled with recreational activities and a special lunch for the migrant children at the centre, treating them to a delightful menu featuring spaghetti, nuggets, and French fries.“We are grateful for this opportunity to bring joy to the children and to learn from this experience,” said one of the Chinese students.









“It was a meaningful day for all of us.” In a gesture of generosity, the Panyapiwat Institute and the Chinese students donated 100,000 baht in scholarships to support the children. “This donation will make a significant impact on the lives of these children, ensuring they have access to education and better opportunities,” said Siromes Akharapongpanich, Deputy Director of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children.





Following the day’s festivities, Siromes, along with Piroon Noi-imjai, Manager of the ASEAN Learning Center, led the visitors on a tour of the foundation’s diverse projects, including educational programs and the decoupage craft project. “We are excited about the potential for future collaboration and are looking forward to continuing our work together to enhance the well-being and education of the children,” said Piroon.







The event not only provided a day of fun and nourishment for the children but also highlighted the importance of cross-cultural exchange and the impact of international collaboration in supporting underprivileged communities. “Today was a great example of how we can come together across cultures to make a positive difference in the lives of others,” Siromes added.



































