Woman arrested for stealing Chinese tourist’s ATM card in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A Thai woman was arrested for the theft of a Chinese tourist’s electronic cash card and a substantial amount of cash after the victim, Mu Dihui Wu Dihui, 33, reported the incident to the Banglamung police.

Mu stated to police that he had encountered the Thai woman, known as Miss B, through a mobile app while in Bangkok. Miss B skilfully persuaded him to visit Pattaya, where he lodged at a guesthouse in the Soi Khao Talo area.







During his stay, Mu received SMS notifications alerting him that his card had been used for two purchases of gold necklaces, totalling 32,815 baht. Alarmed by this unauthorized activity, Mu promptly reported the incident to prevent further misuse of his card. However, Miss B mysteriously vanished soon after.

On the other hand, Miss B, using an alias, went to seek justice on the ‘Survival Thread’ page, claiming that the Chinese person who had filed the complaint and the news that had been published were untrue, merely a twist of events. She alleged that the Chinese individual had been the one to suggest going to withdraw cash at the gold shop.







When she got the money, she handed every baht over to the Chinese person. After that, the Chinese person tried to sexually coerce her, but she refused. Before escaping, she came to ask for help from a motorbike taxi driver who helped her get home by taxi.

However, a thorough investigation led by the police uncovered substantial evidence against Miss B. As a result, she was arrested at her residence in Bangkok. The suspect, identified as Miss Darinrat, 31, confessed to stealing Mu’s card and using it to purchase gold.

She expressed remorse for the societal impact of her actions. Miss Darinrat now faces charges of theft and unauthorized use of electronic cards. In a statement before the Pattaya court, she conveyed her readiness to accept responsibility for her deeds.































