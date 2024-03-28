Japanese donate medical and food vehicles to SWING Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – In a significant move to support health and human rights initiatives, the Japanese Embassy officially handed over four vehicles to the SWING Foundation. These vehicles are earmarked for providing vital services related to HIV/AIDS testing, sexually transmitted diseases, and food assistance to service workers and homeless individuals in Bangkok and Pattaya.







The SWING Foundation, known for its dedication to promoting the well-being of service workers, has broadened its mission to encompass assistance for communities impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS. This expansion has been made possible through substantial support from the Japanese Embassy’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) program.

The donation ceremony, held on March 27 at the Service Workers In Group Foundation (SWING) in Pattaya, saw the official handover of four vehicles. These include a laboratory vehicle, two counselling service vehicles, and a food truck, which will significantly enhance the foundation’s capacity to address the critical needs of service workers and affected communities in both Bangkok and Pattaya.







Notable attendees at the ceremony included Japanese Ambassador Tatsushi Nishioka, Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Steve Olive from the U.S. Embassy and Dr. Praphan Phanuphak, Director of the Social Security Office in Rayong, Wisit Yisuntorn and Dr. Chalidaphorn Songsamphan, Chairperson of the SWING Foundation, as well as esteemed guests from the medical and social sectors. The event marked a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to provide essential support to vulnerable populations in Thailand.































