Pattaya Bali Hai pier canopy to be completed before Songkran

PATTAYA, Thailand – The construction of the canopy walkway roof at Bali Hai Pier’s ferry terminal, aimed at providing shade and rain cover along the entire 310-meter stretch, is advancing steadily. Pattaya City authorities have confirmed its completion ahead of the Songkran Festival in mid-April.







Years of heavy use have taken a toll on Bali Hai Pier, rendering it unable to support vehicular traffic. In response, Pattaya City has commissioned contractors to conduct necessary repairs and improvements alongside the canopy walkway project.

Delays primarily stemmed from construction challenges, including substructure repairs beneath the pier, compounded by operational difficulties during high and low tide periods. However, the installation of the canopy walkway roof is expected to be completed well before the upcoming Songkran Festival.







Featuring a wave-shaped design, the canopy walkway project complements the maritime theme of the area. Galvanized steel framework minimizes costs while ensuring budget efficiency. Importantly, the canopy will be attached to the pier’s columns to prevent additional stress on the bridge’s structure.

