Winners of the British Council’s Study UK Alumni Awards announced in Thailand

H.E. Mr Mark Gooding, British Ambassador to Thailand (5th from left) together with Ms Helga Stellmacher, Director of the British Council in Thailand (4th from left) recently presided over the Study UK Alumni Awards 2023 ceremony in Thailand to celebrate the outstanding achievements of UK alumni in Thailand and showcase the impact and the value of the UK’s higher education. In total, four winners and eight finalists were awarded in four categories; science and sustainability, culture and creativity, social action, and business and innovation, as well as for their important contribution to strengthening ties between the UK and Thailand. The event was held recently at the British Club Bangkok.



























