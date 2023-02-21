Pattaya police reassure tourists of security and wellbeing

Pattaya-area police made a show of force to again reassure tourists of their safety in the city.

Pol. Col. Patikorn Sornchai, deputy commander of Provincial Police Region 2, Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Thanapong Photi and Deputy Mayor Wutisak Rermkitkarn dispatched 234 officers from Pattaya Police Station Feb. 17.







The show-of-force included Pattaya, tourist and immigration police as well as bureaucrats from Banglamung District, the Chonburi Employment Department, Pattaya City Hall and the Banglamung Public Health Department.

Officers fanned out across Walking Street, reminding bar and club owners that underage minors, drugs, weapons, human trafficking and unsafe environments are frowned upon.



























