Steering wheel lock causes crash; 6-year-old boy dies in fall off expressway

A six-year-old boy was thrown to death from a pick-up truck, which crashed into the expressway barrier in Samut Prakan.

The accident occurred on Kanchanaphisek Expressway (Bang Phli – Suksawat) from Rama II road before the exit to Sukhumvit at the kilometer marker 19+500.







The father, who drove the brand-new pick-up truck, said he was travelling with his wife and two sons from Phetchaburi province to their home in Chonburi when the steering wheel was locked and he lost control of his vehicle, which swerved and slammed into the left barrier before skidding to hit the Y-junction.

After the vehicle stopped, he found that the left window glass at the back of his pick-up truck was broken and his elder son disappeared. He found his son fell off the expressway to the ground.







The witnesses tried to save the boy’s life and called an ambulance but he was severely injured and died at the scene.

The police gathered the evidence and checked CCTV surveillance cameras to determine the cause of the accident. (TNA)

























