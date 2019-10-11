Wife catches husband with another woman, drinks poison

A Sattahip woman who came home in the middle of the afternoon Oct 9 to find her husband with another woman, drank toilet bowl cleaner after the husband left with the other woman.

Uthid Chaimart, 52, was rescued by a neighbor who told police Uthid called her husband after drinking the caustic poison to let him know she was committing suicide.

Rescue workers found the woman writhing in pain next to an empty 900 ml. bottle of PedPro brand cleaning liquid in the bathroom at their Soi Lungpho row house.