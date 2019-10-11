Rascally water monitor found stuck in hotel fish pond

At around noon on Oct. 9, a 2-meter-long male water monitor jumped into a hotel fish pond at the beginning of Soi Najomtien 26 in Sattahip, no doubt trying to catch an easy lunch.

Problem was, there was no water in the pond, and no fish.

The rascally lizard realized his mistake too late and couldn’t climb out.

Call in the officers from the Najomtien Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department, who were quick to capture the wayward beastie using a loop knot at the end of a pole.

They then bound the intruder’s feet and carted him off to once again rejoin nature.