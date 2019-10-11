Thailand post offering limited specials for World Post Day weekend

To celebrate World Post Day, Thailand Post is offering discounts through Sunday, Oct. 13. These include special rates for sending parcels (not over 15 kg) domestically at only 50-100 baht.

ending parcels overseas via EMS world service at 300 baht per piece. The ePacket service offers a 30 baht discount per piece for items weighting 500 g. and over.

Samorn Tedthammapiboon, managing director of Thailand Post Co., Ltd., kicked off the event on the 2nd floor of Terminal 21 in Pattaya.

World Post Day this year fell on October 9. Thailand Post hosted the event locally with the concept of “Sparking Chonburi for Thailand 4.0” to support the economy in 3 provinces in the Eastern Economic Corridor.

Thailand Post Co., Ltd. is a member of the Universal Postal Union: UPU – World Post Network sending and receiving letters and parcels to over 192 countries.