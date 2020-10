A baby white monkey at a Chonburi temple is the province’s latest animal sensation.

Photos of the long-tailed monkey, said to be albino, even though it has black hands, went viral on social media as it eats fruit given by tourists at Khao Sam Muk in Saen Suk Subdistrict.







Fruit vendors said there actually are two “albino” monkeys at the temple, both have yellowish white hair, but black hands. One, however, is quite shy while the other likes people.

