Welcome to Pattaya: vet attacks couple for legal parking

A Pattaya veterinarian showed he was kinder to animals than humans when he attacked a couple who had the audacity to park their car in front of his office.





The incident played out on a video posted on Facebook Feb. 26, allegedly by the daughter of the woman assaulted.

According to the post, her mother had arrived from upcountry and stopped on a public road near an ATM on Soi Khao Noi just before noon Feb. 26 when the male vet came out of the office to complain their car was blocking the entrance to his business.

The Thai woman and animal doctor argued, with the woman pointing out that the veterinarian doesn’t own the street and parking there was completely legal. But she moved her car anyway.

Yet even that apparently wasn’t good enough for the veterinarian, who beset the 58-year-old woman as she walked to the cash machine, pulling her hair and hitting her in the head with his shoe.

The victim’s French husband came to her rescue and was set upon by a staff member at the veterinarian’s office, hitting him as well, as the vet cursed the woman for having a foreign spouse.

The Facebook post filed a complaint with Nongprue police.























