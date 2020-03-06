TAT: Thailand’s COVID-19 control measures for visitors from affected areas

Thailand has strict surveillance aimed at safeguarding public health and to allow health authorities to effectively prevent and control the disease.







Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) would like to provide clarification regarding the country’s Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) control measures for visitors from affected areas.

Currently, Thailand does not recommend any travel or trade restrictions against China or other affected areas. Also to date, the Thai government has not made any official announcement regarding self-quarantine for travelers from affected areas.

However, the Department of Disease Control has scaled up disease surveillance protocol for visitor arrivals at 46 point of entries including airports, sea ports and ground ports, aimed at safeguarding the public health for both Thais and foreign visitors.

TAT’s recommendations for tourists

Tourists are advised to “travel safely” by practicing frequent hand hygiene measures (washing with soap or using alcohol-based gel).

Kindly comply with the primary fever screening at attractions. Travelers showing any signs of the COVID-19 symptoms (fever, coughing, sore throat, runny nose and panting) are subject to further medical evaluation and treatment.







Kindly wear a hygienic mask while travelling, avoid close contact with anyone with cold or flu-like symptoms, and avoid visiting crowded places.

If feeling sick, do seek medical care as soon as possible and inform the healthcare worker about the details of your travel history.

Tourists can keep up to date with the COVID-19 situation in Thailand at the TAT Newsroom (https://www.tatnews.org/) and the Department of Disease Control (https://ddc.moph.go.th/viralpneumonia/eng/index.php).

For information and assistance relating to Thailand’s tourism, contact the TAT Contact Centre 1672 or Tourist Police 1155.











