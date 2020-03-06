Doi Inthanon National Park – Chiang Mai

This national Park which covers an area of 1,005 square kilometers is located on Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest mountain which is 2,565 meters above Sea level.





Part of the Himalayan mountain range, Doi Inthanon is Thailand’s tallest peak at 2,565 metres above the Sea level. Doi Inthanon National Park covers an area of 482.4 square kilometers in three districts of Chiang Mai province. Cool climate lovers should visit the park during December to February, which is winter and you also get a chance to see the blossom of Siamese Sakura flowers all over the area.

Attractions in Doi Inthanon national park include: Namtok Mae Ya- one of the most beautiful cascades in Chiang Mai. Water flows from a 280-metre steep cliff onto different rock formations in a lower basin, creating a beautiful scene. Namtok Mae Klang is a 100-metre one-level waterfall located 8 kilometres from Highway No. 1009 junction and turn left onto an asphalt road for 500 metres. And Tham Bori Chinda- a large cave located near Namtok Mae Klang, featuring dramatic stalactite and stalagmite formations. Opening hours 05:00 – 18:00. Address: Chom Thong, Chiang Mai province.







