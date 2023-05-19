Weed seller stabs Indian tourist in the chest after argument

Pattaya police are still trying to figure out why a Pattaya weed seller stabbed an Indian man in the chest after an argument in the middle of the street.

The stabber was identified as 25-year-old Nonthawat Sritamath, a cannabis vendor on Walking Street. When police arrived at the scene, they took the knife away from the perpetrator, who was himself bleeding from his hands and his body was bruised. Paramedics gave him first aid before he was hauled him off to the police station.







Apparently the other injured party Mr. Gulshan, an Indian tourist had already been sent to the hospital for treatment of a stab wound on his chest.

Nonthawat told police that he was driving in a car with Gulshan, and they were having a normal conversation. Suddenly the conversation turned sour and they began arguing before exchanging blows. Although he managed to defend himself, during the scuffle, his bag containing various belongings fell to the ground and was accidentally stepped on by Gulshan. That angered him, so he pulled out his pocket knife and stabbed the Indian man who fell to the ground. During the fight Nonthawat got badly injured too.







Nonthawat will remain in police custody until after Gulshan recovers enough to give them his side of the story. They will also review CCTV footage and talk to eyewitnesses to try to determine the cause of the violent brawl.















