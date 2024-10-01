Weather and flight costs dampen Chinese tourist expectations in Thailand

PATTAYA, Thailand – The anticipated surge in Chinese tourists during the upcoming Chinese National Day holiday, from October 1 to 7, is being significantly hampered by unpredictable weather conditions and escalating flight costs.

Sanphet Suphabhawornsathien, advisor to the Thai Hotels Association (Eastern Chapter), stated, “Local operators had expressed optimism about welcoming a wave of Chinese travellers during this peak travel period. However, many Chinese tour companies have recently announced substantial adjustments and cancellations of travel plans due to adverse weather patterns, which have led to uncertainty in travel schedules.” He added, “This shift, coupled with the rising cost of flights, has contributed to a decline in expected tourism figures.”







Sanphet noted that while traditional package tours may be facing challenges, “there is a noticeable increase in the number of individual travellers and free independent travellers (FIT).” This trend reflects a broader shift in tourist behaviour as travellers seek more flexible and personalized travel experiences. Hotels across the region are proactively adapting their services to cater to these changing demands, emphasizing personalized hospitality and unique local experiences.

Despite these adaptations, the ongoing threat of natural disasters remains a critical factor influencing travellers’ decision-making processes. Sanphet remarked, “Although many trips have not been cancelled outright, a significant number of travellers are choosing to postpone their plans until conditions improve.” This postponement trend is impacting the overall tourism landscape in Thailand, as operators and stakeholders prepare for a slower-than-anticipated season.

The Thai tourism industry, heavily reliant on Chinese travellers, is hopeful for a turnaround as weather conditions stabilize and flight costs become more manageable. However, in the meantime, businesses are focusing on enhancing customer experiences for those who do decide to travel. Sanphet emphasized, “Even in uncertain times, we are committed to delivering memorable and enjoyable stays for our guests.”





































