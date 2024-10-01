3-meter python causes stir at central Pattaya shopping mall

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 3-meter-long python caused quite a commotion at a shopping mall in central Pattaya on September 29, slithering under a car in the parking lot, prompting a two-hour search and capture operation.







The snake was initially coiled near the rear tires of a white Nissan sedan. However, as officials from Pattaya’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department attempted to capture the python, it became startled and escaped, hiding under a nearby green Toyota BB.

Mongkhon, a 63-year-old taxi driver who witnessed the incident, shared details leading up to the chaos. He explained that a taxi, likely from a ride-sharing service, had just dropped off a customer at the mall. As the car departed, the python fell from the undercarriage and made its way to the white Nissan sedan, sparking the ensuing commotion.

Snake catchers quickly arrived on the scene. After a challenging effort, the team successfully captured the python and will release it back into its natural habitat. Authorities urge residents to remain vigilant and report any wildlife sightings in urban areas to ensure the safety of both people and animals.





































