Meritorious donations of coffins ensure dignified funerals for the poor

SRIRACHA, Thailand – The annual coffin donation ceremony took place at Wat Naprao in Sriracha on September 29, aiming to provide much-needed assistance to those unable to afford funeral services. This heartfelt event is a significant community service, fostering a spirit of mutual support and compassion among attendees.







The primary goal of the ceremony is to ensure that individuals who pass away without financial means receive dignified funerals, reflecting the community’s commitment to helping others with pure intentions. Sittichai Samrit, president of the Naprao community, expressed the importance of this initiative, stating, “This ceremony not only aids the deceased but also brings our community together to show compassion and support for those in need.”

Together with volunteers and local leaders, Samrit coordinated the donation of coffins to various temples in the area, ensuring that impoverished individuals are honoured appropriately in death. This act of generosity underscores how collective efforts can significantly impact the welfare of the community.

The ceremony also included a unique aspect, where participants laid down in the coffins themselves. This symbolic act served a dual purpose: participants sought to enhance their fortunes, remedy misfortunes, and bless their families while contributing to the well-being of the less fortunate.





































