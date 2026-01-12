Bar girls juggle customers, phones, and family life as tourists debate lady drinks in Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s bar scene continues to spark debate among visitors, as tourists weigh the value of “lady drinks” against the realities of modern nightlife. Comments from Pattaya Mail readers highlight frustration, amusement, and insight into the evolving dynamics between bar patrons and bar girls.

Many visitors expressed irritation at seeing bar girls immediately check their phones after receiving a drink. “Three minutes, she’s already on her phone,” one reader wrote. “Why pay for a lady drink if she’s not giving you attention?” Others offered a different perspective, noting that bar girls are balancing multiple customers, personal contacts, and family responsibilities. “These women are providing a service – companionship,” said another reader. “If she’s bored or glued to her phone, move on. NEXT!”







Discussion also touched on etiquette and respect in the bars. Some readers argued that tourists often ignore the girls in favor of chatting with friends, which diminishes the experience for both parties. “Manners cost nothing,” one visitor advised. Another suggested that bar girls’ phones serve practical purposes, such as handling emergency calls or managing their schedules, while others highlighted the commercial reality of the lady drink system and the portion of earnings taken by bar owners.



The debate extended to overall changes in Pattaya’s nightlife over the past decade. High drink prices, declining service standards, and a perceived drop in the quality of both bar girls and patrons were recurring themes. Several readers said they had reduced their visits or changed expectations, while others suggested exploring different age groups or venues for a better experience.

Despite the criticisms, readers agreed on one point: the nightlife experience in Pattaya is part performance, part social contract. Understanding the system – and respecting the roles of both parties – remains key to enjoying the city’s vibrant bar scene.



































