Cool weather hits Thailand, but tourists keep sunbathing on Pattaya beaches

PATTAYA, Thailand – While much of Thailand experiences a cold snap this week, with northern and northeastern provinces shivering in chilly conditions, Pattaya remains a draw for tourists seeking sun and sand.

The Meteorological Department reports that central, eastern, and upper southern regions, including Pattaya and nearby Jomtien, are seeing cool mornings with patchy fog, with temperatures dipping to 16–19 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs reach a comfortable 30–31 degrees Celsius, providing pleasant weather for outdoor activities.







Despite the early-morning chill, Pattaya’s beaches continue to attract visitors. Many foreign tourists can be seen sunbathing, strolling along the shoreline, or enjoying water sports, taking advantage of the sunny intervals that follow the morning fog. Hotels and beachside cafés report steady crowds, highlighting the city’s enduring appeal as a winter getaway.



Authorities have issued standard advice for residents and visitors: dress appropriately for cooler mornings, stay hydrated under the midday sun, and monitor air quality in Pattaya, which has seen moderate dust and haze accumulation due to stagnant weather. Fishermen and boat operators have also been advised to exercise caution on the Gulf of Thailand, where moderate waves persist.

With its mix of sunshine, mild breezes, and iconic beachscapes, Pattaya remains a hotspot for tourists hoping to escape colder climates elsewhere in Thailand.



































