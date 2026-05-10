Water accumulation disrupts Bang Saray roads caution advised for Pattaya and Jomtien motorists

PATTAYA, Thailand – Motorists travelling in and around Bang Saray are being advised to exercise caution after reports of water accumulation on roads and roadside areas following recent rainfall.

Sections of roadway in low-lying zones have experienced temporary flooding and standing water, affecting visibility and road surface conditions. Drivers are urged to slow down, maintain safe distances, and avoid sudden lane changes, particularly in areas with poor drainage.







Authorities and road users also warn that similar wet-road conditions may affect surrounding tourist and coastal areas, including Pattaya and Jomtien, where heavy rain can quickly lead to localized flooding on main roads and beachfront routes. Motorists are advised to remain alert during continued rainfall, especially at night, as water-covered roads can increase stopping distances and raise the risk of accidents. Officials continue to monitor the situation and recommend avoiding flood-prone routes where possible until conditions improve.

















































