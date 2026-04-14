PSC Charity Classic 2026 Coming This May!

Get ready for one of the biggest events of the year! The PSC Charity Classic 2026 is just around the corner in May.

🏌️‍♂️ Enjoy a fantastic day of golf, networking, and giving back to the local community.

🎁 Exciting raffle prizes and sponsor giveaways.

🤝 A great opportunity to connect with fellow members and partners

PSC CHARITY CLASSIC 2026 — BACKED BY WOMBAT & KIWI

A proper day of golf, good people, and real support for those who need it most.

29 May 2026 Plutaluang Navy Golf Course

12 PM Shotgun Start. 2 Ball Scramble

2,500 THB per player (includes gift bag + buffet after the game)







This isn’t just another round…Every swing, every ticket, every baht raised is going toward:

Supporting children at the Anti Human Trafficking & Child Abuse Center

Weekly meals for 50 people with disabilities in Nongprue

If you’ve ever needed an excuse to get involved this is it.

Play, support, or grab a ticket… either way, you’re part of something bigger than a scorecard.

For more information, please contact the PSC Office: 📞 Tel: 038 415 424

📧 Email: [email protected]



Don’t miss your chance to win amazing prizes while supporting a great cause.

✔️ Open for everyone

✔️ Fantastic prizes from our generous sponsors

✔️ All proceeds support local charitable initiatives

Raffle in Support of PSC Charity Classic 2026 – OPEN TO EVERYONE

The Pattaya Sports Club is proud to launch a charity raffle in support of its ongoing community initiatives, with a fundraising goal of 125,000 baht.With a donation of just 250 baht per ticket, participants will have the chance to win exciting prizes:

1st Prize: 2026 Honda Giorno motorbike

2nd Prize: Scotty Cameron golf bag





Lucky draw will take place live on Facebook Page: Wombat & Kiwi Bar, Jomtien on May 29th, during the presentation of the Charity Classic Golf Tournament. Winners are not required to be present to claim their prizes.

All proceeds from this raffle will go directly toward supporting the Pattaya Sports Club’s charitable programs.

RAFFLE TICKETS AVAILABLE — 250 THB



































