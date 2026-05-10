Wrong-way horror caught on camera as Pattaya–Jomtien traffic safety comes under pressure

PATTAYA, Thailand – Road users in Sattahip are being urged to exercise extreme caution after reports of dangerous wrong-way driving at the J Intersection roundabout, a spot frequently used by both local commuters and heavy traffic. Social media posts and dash camera footage circulating online show vehicles allegedly entering the roundabout against the correct traffic flow, creating a serious risk of head-on collisions. Motorists have described the behavior as “fast but extremely dangerous,” warning that such actions could lead to fatal accidents even if they save time on the road.







Locals say the area requires constant attention due to its complex traffic movement, especially during peak hours when visibility and reaction time are limited. Authorities have repeatedly reminded drivers that wrong-way driving not only violates traffic laws but also significantly increases the risk of severe crashes.



Similar risky driving scenes are also commonly reported in busy tourist zones of Pattaya and Jomtien, where heavy traffic, unfamiliar drivers, and congestion often lead to sudden lane changes, improper turns, and occasional wrong-direction entries—especially during peak tourism periods and nighttime traffic. Road safety advocates are calling for stricter enforcement and clearer signage across all high-risk intersections to prevent further dangerous incidents.

















































